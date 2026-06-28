M5.7 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
08:33, 28 June 2026
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.
According to operational data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 6:34 p.m. Astana time on June 27.
The epicenter was located at 36.92 degrees north latitude and 70.68 degrees east longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 228 kilometers.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.