EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    M5.7 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan

    08:33, 28 June 2026

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.

    M5.7 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to operational data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 6:34 p.m. Astana time on June 27.

    The epicenter was located at 36.92 degrees north latitude and 70.68 degrees east longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 228 kilometers.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region at 9:17 p.m. GMT on Thursday.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Afghanistan Incidents World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All