M5.6earthquake hits Qinghai in NW China
07:15, 19 August 2026
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Haixi Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 5:36 a.m. on Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reported.
The epicenter was monitored at 37.81 degrees north latitude and 95.63 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said.
Earlier, it was reported the number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June has risen to 6,301 as of August 12.