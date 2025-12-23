M5.3 quake felt in Caspian Sea
12:17, 23 December 2025
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Caspian Sea on Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.27 degrees north and a longitude of 53.04 degrees east.
The energy class was 13.1.
