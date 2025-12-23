EN
    M5.3 quake felt in Caspian Sea

    12:17, 23 December 2025

    The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Caspian Sea on Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: kndc.kz

    The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.27 degrees north and a longitude of 53.04 degrees east.

    The energy class was 13.1.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, M2 earthquake was recorded in the city of Almaty.

    Caspian Sea West Kazakhstan region Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
