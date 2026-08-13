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    M5.2 earthquake hits Hawaii

    01:25, 13 August 2026

    A magnitude-5.2 earthquake struck southeast of Naalehu in the U.S. state of Hawaii, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M5.2 earthquake hits Hawaii
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake took place 45 kilometres from Naalehu at a depth of 7.2 kilometres.

    Hawaii is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area where multiple tectonic plates converge, leading to frequent and sometimes intense volcanic and seismic activity.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted lava up to 500 feet (150 meters) into the air during its latest eruptive episode before activity paused.

    USA Earthquake World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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