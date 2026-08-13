M5.2 earthquake hits Hawaii

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake took place 45 kilometres from Naalehu at a depth of 7.2 kilometres.

Hawaii is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area where multiple tectonic plates converge, leading to frequent and sometimes intense volcanic and seismic activity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted lava up to 500 feet (150 meters) into the air during its latest eruptive episode before activity paused.