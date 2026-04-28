M5.0 earthquake strikes China

According to data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, the epicenter was at 41.35°N, 84.08°E, at a depth of 22 km (13.7 miles).

As reported on Monday, a quake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Japan's Hokkaido, but the country's weather agency issued no tsunami warning and ruled out links to an ongoing advisory about the risk of a powerful quake occurring in the region.