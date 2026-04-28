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    M5.0 earthquake strikes China

    10:35, 28 April 2026

    A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred in China at 4:05 a.m. Beijing time (GMT+8) on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake
    Photo source: aa.com.tr

    According to data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, the epicenter was at 41.35°N, 84.08°E, at a depth of 22 km (13.7 miles).

    As reported on Monday, a quake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Japan's Hokkaido, but the country's weather agency issued no tsunami warning and ruled out links to an ongoing advisory about the risk of a powerful quake occurring in the region.

    World News Earthquake Natural disasters China Nature Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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