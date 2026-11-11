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    M4.8 earthquake hits Kamchatka

    07:45, 11 November 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing TASS.

    M4.8 earthquake hits Kamchatka
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky felt weak tremors.

    “The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8, with its epicenter located 81 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky,” the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

    Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck central Türkiye on Monday, with its epicenter 17 kilometers northwest of İmamoğlu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

    Earthquake Russia CIS World News Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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