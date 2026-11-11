M4.8 earthquake hits Kamchatka

Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky felt weak tremors.

“The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8, with its epicenter located 81 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky,” the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck central Türkiye on Monday, with its epicenter 17 kilometers northwest of İmamoğlu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).