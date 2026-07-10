M4.5 earthquake jolts southwest of Taraz

According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center, the earthquake's epicenter was located at 42.50 degrees north latitude, 70.88 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.5, an energy class of K=10.4, and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers.

As reported earlier, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.