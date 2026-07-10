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    M4.5 earthquake jolts southwest of Taraz

    11:03, 10 July 2026

    A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded 65 kilometers southwest of Taraz on July 10 at 12:59 a.m. Astana time (7:59 p.m. GMT on July 9), Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.

    M4.5 earthquake jolts southwest of Taraz
    Photo credit: The Kazakh National Data Center

    According to the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center, the earthquake's epicenter was located at 42.50 degrees north latitude, 70.88 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.5, an energy class of K=10.4, and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers.

    As reported earlier, the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.

    Incidents Natural disasters Earthquake Taraz
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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