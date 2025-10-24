M4 earthquake recorded near Kazakhstan–China border

The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 42.63 degrees north and a longitude of 81.32 degrees east.

The energy class was 9.

Photo credit: kndc.kz

It should be recalled that Almaty residents received a presidential alert about an earthquake on their smartphones at 12:23 p.m. on October 23.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 12:20 p.m. Astana time on October 23, 2025. The epicenter was located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, and no tremors were felt in Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Head of State has urged to pay close attention to effective emergency response.