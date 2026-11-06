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    M3.9 quake strikes Aegean Sea near Türkiye

    07:45, 6 November 2026

    A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, with tremors reportedly felt in several parts of Türkiye, including Istanbul, Trend reports, citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

    M3.9 quake strikes Aegean Sea near Türkiye
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    AFAD, which operates under the Ministry of Interior, reported that the earthquake occurred offshore, approximately 55 kilometers from the Ayvacik district of Canakkale province.

    The tremor was recorded at a depth of 9.29 kilometers, it said.

    The earthquake was felt in several major cities, including Istanbul.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck near Masumbwe in northwestern Tanzania on November 5. 

    World News Türkiye Earthquake Incidents Natural disasters
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