M3.9 quake strikes Aegean Sea near Türkiye

AFAD, which operates under the Ministry of Interior, reported that the earthquake occurred offshore, approximately 55 kilometers from the Ayvacik district of Canakkale province.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 9.29 kilometers, it said.

The earthquake was felt in several major cities, including Istanbul.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 5.1 earthquake had struck near Masumbwe in northwestern Tanzania on November 5.