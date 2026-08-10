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    M3 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region

    11:55, 10 August 2026

    An earthquake was registered in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan on August 9 at 9:42 pm local time, according to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: The Institute of Seismology of Kyrgyzstan's National Academy of Sciences

    According to seismologists, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3 at the epicenter

    The earthquake's epicenter was 3 km northwest of the village of Nura, 5 km southeast of the village of Ikizyak, and 135 km southeast of the city of Osh.

    The earthquake's intensity reached approximately 3.0 in the villages of Nura and Ikizyak.

    Earthquake Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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