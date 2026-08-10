M3 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region
11:55, 10 August 2026
An earthquake was registered in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan on August 9 at 9:42 pm local time, according to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reported.
According to seismologists, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3 at the epicenter
The earthquake's epicenter was 3 km northwest of the village of Nura, 5 km southeast of the village of Ikizyak, and 135 km southeast of the city of Osh.
The earthquake's intensity reached approximately 3.0 in the villages of Nura and Ikizyak.