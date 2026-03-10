Lukashenko offers Uzbekistan assistance in nuclear power plant construction

Lukashenko said it at a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Belarus Rakhmatulla Nazarov in Minsk on 9 March.

“We are aware of your interest in our specialists in nuclear power plant construction. We have mastered these competencies thanks to Russia. Together with the Russians, we work in all parts of the world where they are building nuclear power units. If this suits you, come at any time you need. Your representatives can sit down with our specialists and discuss everything. The minister then will give the necessary instructions. We will assist in the construction of your nuclear power plant. We will do our best to ensure that our specialists provide you with all possible support. You will see for yourselves where we may be of interest to you,” the Belarusian President said.

Preparations are currently underway in Uzbekistan for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Jizzakh Region. The project is planned to be implemented in cooperation with the Russian corporation.