Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Almaty after passenger dies on board

According to the press service of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, the incident occurred on Friday morning.

“On December 26, 2026, a passenger on Lufthansa flight LH 0722, en route from Munich to Beijing, suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness. The crew decided to make an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport. The airport’s medical service and an ambulance team were promptly dispatched to the plane,” the Aviation Administration stated.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the passenger had died during the flight.

“The plane was refueled in Almaty and departed for its destination at 07:56 am,” the agency added.

The Transport Police Department also commented on the incident:

“A criminal case has been launched by the airport’s line police department. The preliminary cause of death is acute heart failure. The deceased was a foreign national,” the transport police reported.

An investigation is currently underway.