Loyalty, AI, China: Starbucks unveils long term growth strategy

Starbucks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said the company is seeing a recovery in customer interest, driven by a renewed focus on service quality, coffeehouse upgrades, and menu development.

“Starbucks is back. Customers are responding to our commitment to world-class service, compelling menu innovation, and marketing that truly resonates,” Niccol said.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Starbucks reported comparable sales growth in the United States and across key international markets. In North America, the Green Apron Service operating model has been fully rolled out, aiming to speed up service and increase customer satisfaction.

The company also outlined its long-term financial framework. By 2028, Starbucks plans to open more than 2,000 new coffeehouses worldwide, including around 400 locations in the United States.

Particular attention was given to the overhaul of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. Starting March 10, a new three-tier structure will be introduced, featuring Green, Gold, and Reserve levels, offering faster rewards accumulation, expanded benefits, and personalized offers.

As part of its operational modernization, Starbucks continues to invest in technology and artificial intelligence. Initiatives include the Smart Queue system for intelligent order sequencing, AI powered tools for supply chain management and workforce scheduling, as well as next generation espresso equipment such as Mastrena 3. According to the company, average service time during peak hours has been reduced to under four minutes.

