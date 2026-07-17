Livestock industry set to become key pillar of Kazakhstan's agricultural growth – Minister

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Saparov visited a cattle feedlot operated by Turkestan Agro.kz LLP, which is nearing completion. Designed to hold up to 50,000 head of cattle at a time, the facility is one of the largest of its kind in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

The project is being implemented under a government program replicating the successful North Kazakhstan model. State support covers the construction of the feedlot and the installation of modern irrigation systems. The company has already acquired 30,000 head of high-yield cattle, while the facility is expected to become fully operational in August 2026.

The facility uses modern Australian grid-based technology that enables efficient livestock management, reduces animal stress, and improves productivity. Feeding, housing, and veterinary care are fully automated and meet international biosecurity standards.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Particular attention is being paid to developing the company’s own fodder base. Modern sprinkler irrigation systems will be introduced across 7,000 hectares, with 28 irrigation machines already installed. The company currently produces up to 500 tons of feed per day.

A compound feed plant with a production capacity of 20 tons of pelleted feed per hour is already operating at the site. Plans also include the construction of a new plant capable of producing up to one million tons of feed annually.

The company’s products are already sold on the domestic market and exported to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The next stage of the project will involve the construction of a meat-processing complex with a capacity of up to 1,500 head of cattle and 5,000 head of small livestock per shift. The facility will focus on deep processing and the production of high-value-added goods for both the domestic market and export, including to China and Türkiye.

During the visit, the minister also toured the Kaz Eco Meat LLP meat-processing plant. The facility has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons and is capable of processing up to 500 head of cattle and 600 head of small livestock per shift. Up to half of its output is exported.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Following the visits, Saparov said Turkistan region was steadily developing a modern meat cluster bringing together production, feedlot operations, processing and exports.

“Our task today is not simply to increase livestock numbers, but to create a modern and competitive full-cycle meat production system. We are consistently implementing investment projects, expanding the fodder base, introducing modern technologies, strengthening breeding programs, and increasing processing capacity. With the support of the President, livestock farming is becoming one of the key growth drivers of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector, and the state will continue creating conditions to attract investment and support the industry’s further development,” the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov held a meeting with Athanasios Platanias and Josef Braunshofer, executives of the Greek company Desserta Hellas, to discuss investment cooperation in Kazakhstan's dairy industry.