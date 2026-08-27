According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the deal is in its final stages, with the clubs expected to exchange the necessary documents within the next 24 hours. Barcola has been a priority transfer target for Liverpool.

Initial fee worth £100m plus add-ons – up to €140m possible total package for PSG, Romano wrote on X.

The latest reports also confirm that the agreement is not yet fully finalized, with final details and paperwork still pending.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho had returned to professional football at age 46, joining Italian Serie C side Ravenna FC 11 years after his last competitive appearance.