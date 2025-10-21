Live broadcast of Azerbaijani President's visit to Astana

On Monday, October 20, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart at the Airport of Astana.

Today, the two leaders are set to hold talks and participate in the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council and the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Business Forum.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.