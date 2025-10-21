EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Live broadcast of Azerbaijani President's visit to Astana

    11:02, 21 October 2025

    A welcome ceremony for the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has arrived in Astana for a state visit, is underway in the Akorda now, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives at Akorda
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    On Monday, October 20, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart at the Airport of Astana.

    Today, the two leaders are set to hold talks and participate in the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council and the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Business Forum.

    Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

    On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Foreign policy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All