EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    LIVE: Armenian PM Pashinyan on official visit to Kazakhstan

    10:56, 21 November 2025

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE: Armenian PM Pashinyan on official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    According to the Kazakh Government's press service, as part of the visit, several meetings are scheduled for November 21 on the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

    Read more on the new stage in Kazakh-Armenian relations in the analytical material "Astana–Yerevan: Kazakh wheat on the “Trump route.”

    "

     

    Armenia Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All