Lithuanian government resigns

"Having made the decision to resign as prime minister, I announce that the 19th Government of Lithuania is resigning," Paluckas said at a government meeting, according to the public broadcaster LRT.

He will submit his formal resignation to President Gitanas Nauseda, who is expected to propose a candidate for prime minister to the parliament within 15 days.

Once approved by the parliament, the new prime minister will then have 15 days to present a cabinet and government program.

The current ruling three-party coalition holding 86 seats in the 141-member parliament with Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Nemunas Dawn party and the Democrats “For Lithuania” is also expected to experience some revisions once the new government is formed.

Paluckas announced his resignation as prime minister and party chairman of the LSDP on Thursday after President Nauseda gave him two weeks to publicly clarify allegations over past business activities and alleged ethical breaches, or consider resignation.