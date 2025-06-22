Light aircraft crashes near Kazakh capital, two die

The light private plane crashed during training exercises near the Zholaman airdrome in Astana on June 22 at 11:30 am, killing, according to preliminary data, two crew members, the Ministry said in a press release.

The commission will be set up to investigate the cause of the plane crash.

The representatives of the transport accidents and incidents investigation department of the Kazakh Transport Ministry responded to the scene.

To note, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.