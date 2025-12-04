Life-threatening bushfire prompts evacuation warning in Australia's Tasmania

The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) said in a warning issued shortly before 2 p.m. local time that residents of the town of Glenlusk, 12 km northwest of central Hobart, should evacuate immediately.

It said that an uncontrolled bushfire moving towards Glenlusk is expected to put lives in danger and could destroy homes.

"There is expected to be thick smoke, and showers of embers which may cause fires all around you," the TFS said.

Residents who cannot safely leave the area have been advised to seek shelter in a building, in a large clear area or in a stationary car in a clear area to protect themselves from fire and radiant heat.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and wind gusts of over 100 km per hour in the Hobart area on Thursday.

