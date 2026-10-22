Libya seeks to increase grain and meat exports from Kazakhstan

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov and Libiya's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Abdel Latif Al-Tahir met to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, the ministry’s press service reports.

During the meeting, Aidarbek Saparov emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties with Libya and increasing the presence of Kazakh agricultural products in North African markets.

Kazakhstan is prepared to increase exports of grain, beef and lamb to Libya, he said, adding that the focus is now on turning existing potential into concrete trade projects, expanding business contacts and establishing reliable supply chains.

The minister highlighted Kazakhstan's strong agricultural production capacity. Grain harvests have exceeded 27 million tons for two consecutive years, while oilseed production reached 4.8 million tons and legume output surpassed 1 million tons. Agricultural exports have doubled over the past five years, exceeding 7 billion US dollars.

As stated there, during the last marketing year, Kazakhstan exported 15.3 million tons of grain, up 70% compared to the previous period.

The Libyan minister expressed interest in expanding cooperation, exchanging expertise and creating additional opportunities for mutual trade. Both parties agreed that direct engagement between relevant agencies would help identify the most promising areas for partnership.

The ministers also discussed prospects for exports of Kazakh meat products. Kazakhstan currently has 9.3 million head of cattle and 24.3 million head of small livestock, providing a solid resource base for expanding meat exports.

To support future trade growth, the two sides reviewed veterinary and phytosanitary requirements, food safety measures and procedures for market access. Aligning standards and import conditions will be a key step toward increasing agricultural exports between the two countries.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan to export grain, meat and vegetable oil to Cambodia.