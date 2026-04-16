Let new parties appear, let them compete – Senate Speaker on establishment of new political party Adilet

He noted that citizens of Kazakhstan have the right to establish public organizations and political parties, provided they comply with the country’s legislation and go through the necessary procedures.

“In this regard, I would like to note that, given we have moved to a proportional system of electing Parliament entirely through party lists, these decisions will give a powerful impetus to the development of Kazakhstan’s party system. In the future, and even now, new political parties will emerge. This is a natural process. The very logic of electing deputies from a single nationwide constituency on the basis of a proportional system is already a strong incentive for new political parties to appear,” said Ashimbayev.

He emphasized that democratic development is impossible without strong and competing parties capable of expressing alternative viewpoints.

“It is a normal, natural process when parties assess certain decisions differently and have their own alternative perspectives. This is normal for a democratic society. Parties should not agree with each other on everything,” the Senate Speaker noted.

As a member of the AMANAT party, he also welcomed the emergence of new political associations.

“Let new parties appear, let them compete, let them prove the relevance of their programs and ideas. Party competition is only beneficial for Kazakhstan’s further development,” added he.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on Wednesday, an initiative group issued an official statement announcing its intention to establish a new political party, Adilet (Justice in Kazakh).