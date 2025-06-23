Legendary Spanish tenor José Carreras, renowned conductor David Giménez rehearsing with Astana Opera Orchestra

José Carreras, one of the greatest tenors in history, a celebrated member of the legendary trio The Three Tenors (along with Luciano Pavarotti and Plácido Domingo), will perform famous opera arias, Neapolitan songs and classical works. David Giménez, an acclaimed master of symphonic conducting, will lead the Astana Opera Orchestra.

Maestro Giménez, known for his high standards and attention to detail, highly praised the musicians’ harmonious sound and technical skills.

“The first rehearsal with the orchestra was very productive – the musicians have an excellent level. Of course, I have to shape certain details, especially in terms of rhythmic nuances and style, since this is an unfamiliar repertoire. However, the most important thing when working with new material is the attitude and willingness to learn. Here the orchestra shows exceptional responsiveness: the musicians are good at listening, they fulfil all my requests, so I think it is going well. The orchestra has very good sound, very good rhythms and very good articulation. Its manner is a bit in between Russian and European traditions, which is fantastic. I am sure that it is going to be very good in the end,” Maestro Giménez noted.

During rehearsals, the musicians of Astana Opera demonstrated improvisational flexibility, adapting to the nuances of vocal parts.

The result of this collaboration will be a concert for the José Carreras Farewell Tour, which will take place on June 25 at the Qazaqconcert, accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.