Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Aug. 25

Lee will depart for a three-day visit to the United States on Aug. 24, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, marking his first visit to the U.S. since he took office in early June.

"The two leaders plan to discuss ways to develop the Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment," Kang said.

"They will also discuss ways to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and coordinate on denuclearization, while further strengthening the robust Korea-U.S. combined deterrence posture," she added.

The talks will also cover industrial cooperation in the semiconductor, battery and shipbuilding sectors, as well as economic partnerships in cutting-edge technologies and critical minerals, based on the trade deal the two countries clinched earlier this month, Kang noted.

The summit comes weeks after Seoul clinched a trade deal with Washington, cutting the planned 25 percent tariffs to 15 percent in return for a US$350 billion investment pledge, $100 billion in U.S. energy purchases and commitments on industrial cooperation.

Talks are expected to feature contentious issues, including details of the investment pledge, the future of the military alliance between the two nations and policy coordination North Korea.

Gen. Xavier Brunson, the commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, recently addressed the need for changes to reflect the changing security environment in Northeast Asia compared with when the alliance was forged 75 years ago.

South Korea is seeking to strengthen security ties with Washington as North Korea deepens military cooperation with Russia and advances its nuclear weapons program, while also striving to maintain stable relations with China, its largest trading partner.

While there was speculation that Lee might stop in Japan on the way to the U.S., Kang said Lee's potential visit to Japan has not been decided.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had agreed to 15 pct tariffs on South Korea.