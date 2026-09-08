Lee Jae Myung arrives in Paris as South Korea and France seek closer ties

Lee will make a two-day state visit to the French capital from Tuesday, when he will hold a luncheon and summit talks with Macron.

Lee and Macron are expected to discuss cooperation in various areas, including security, the economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Lee will head home Wednesday, wrapping up his four-day trip to France. He earlier visited France's Nice for a first-ever South Korea-France summit on the future of the film industry, which he co-hosted with Macron.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed that the two Koreas begin talks on ending their long-running war and discuss practical ways to halt the advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear program, pledging to seek a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.