Lee Jae Myung arrives in Paris as South Korea and France seek closer ties
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Paris on Monday, where he is set to hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in security, the economy and other areas, Yonhap reports.
Lee will make a two-day state visit to the French capital from Tuesday, when he will hold a luncheon and summit talks with Macron.
Lee and Macron are expected to discuss cooperation in various areas, including security, the economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Lee will head home Wednesday, wrapping up his four-day trip to France. He earlier visited France's Nice for a first-ever South Korea-France summit on the future of the film industry, which he co-hosted with Macron.
Earlier, it was reported that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed that the two Koreas begin talks on ending their long-running war and discuss practical ways to halt the advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear program, pledging to seek a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.