Latvia's Ambassador concludes her tenure in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the diplomats reviewed the outcomes of their joint efforts, highlighting the positive dynamics in the development of Kazakh-Latvian relations across political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas. They paid particular attention to strengthening intergovernmental dialogue, expanding business and educational ties, and enhancing cooperation within international organizations.

The Deputy Minister presented Irina Mangule with a Certificate of Honour on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing her valuable contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Latvia.

In her turn, having completed five years of productive work in Astana, the Latvian Ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm hospitality and expressed hope for the continued development of constructive partnership.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Mangule’s future endeavours.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Latvia Dauren Karipov visited the city of Daugavpils, a key transport and logistics center of the country. During the meeting with the Chairman of Daugavpils City Council, Andrejs Elksniņš, the parties exchanged views on establishing interregional co-operation and implementing a number of joint projects. Special attention was paid to ensuring efficient transit of Kazakhstan’s cargoes through Latvia to world markets. It was noted that this route is already actively used by Kazakh entrepreneurs.