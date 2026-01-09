Laser pedestrian crossing lights installed in Bishkek

According to the mayor’s office, the system was designed and produced by the municipal enterprise City Road and Transport Infrastructure – marking the first time such technology has been developed locally.

The laser lighting dramatically enhances pedestrian visibility for drivers, especially in poor weather conditions such as fog or rain. Officials say this innovation will help reduce accidents and improve overall road safety.

The project highlights the city’s commitment to modernizing urban infrastructure and demonstrates the technical expertise of its municipal engineers, with the ultimate goal of creating safer streets for residents and visitors alike.

