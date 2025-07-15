Large-scale celebration of Abai Kunanbayev's 180th anniversary to be held at poet's birthplace

The 10-day program was announced at a briefing in the office of the Regional Communications Service on Monday, by Zhanzhigit Omarkhan, chief of the culture, language development and archival affairs department, Meyirzhan Smagulov, governor of Abai district, and Bekzhan Bapyshev, acting mayor of Semey.

According to Zhanzhigit Omarkhan, celebrations will begin on August 1, with the inauguration of ABAY ACADEMIYASY encyclopaedical portal.

“This is a unique platform aimed at digitalization, systematization and provision of access to the poet’s legacy. On the same day, a concert by the people’s artist of Kazakhstan, Seken Turysbekov, and Ak Zhauyn Orchestra will be held on the coast of Lake Alakol. A regional festival of folk crafts will be organized as well,” he said.

From August 2 to 6, a concert by the People’ Artist of Kazakhstan, Maira Ilyassova, will start in Semey, and will continue in Urdzhar, Ayagoz, Zharma and Zhanasemey districts.

“From August 7 to 9, a series of events aimed at popularization of Abai’s heritage in scientific, literary, and cultural spheres will take place. A presentation of Abai Zholy encyclopedia and Bagashar Turssynbay’s book will be held during an evening with Alash International Prize laureate Askar Altay. On August 8, Semey will host a republican aitys of akyns "Adamzattyn Abaiy" and the opening ceremony of "Zheti Qazyna" national contest. On August 9, an international scientific conference will be held at the Shakarim University and an exhibition will take place at the Zhidebay Borili Museum. An international festival of poets from 15 countries will be held on the same day as well. A concert “Abaiga Tartu” will be organized at the central square in the evening,” the speaker said.

August 10 is the Day of Abai. Major celebrations will be held on this day, with flower-laying ceremonies scheduled in all regions.