Large fire erupts at market in Atyrau

Upon arrival, the first fire crews found that container-type retail boutiques were ablaze, with the fire threatening to spread to neighboring stalls.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of firefighters, the blaze was prevented from spreading to adjacent boutiques and was extinguished in the shortest possible time, covering an area of 500 square meters,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

An operational headquarters and four firefighting sectors were set up at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a tragic incident in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has claimed two lives and left 11 people hospitalized.