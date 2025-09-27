Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk detained after fatal protests in Leh

Authorities confirmed Wangchuk’s arrest on Friday, shortly before he was due to hold a press briefing. The move came just days after India’s Interior Ministry accused the activist of inciting unrest and revoked the license of his NGO – the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh – citing alleged violations.

Unrest erupted in Ladakh’s main city of Leh on Wednesday when mostly Gen Z demonstrators set fire to the regional office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and torched police vehicles. The protests broke out at the site where Wangchuk had recently ended a 14-day hunger strike.

Police said they opened fire in self-defence as the clashes escalated. A curfew was imposed across several districts, and mobile internet services were suspended to prevent further violence.

Ladakh, which is home to both Buddhist and Muslim communities, has faced political uncertainty since 2019, when the Indian government separated it from Jammu and Kashmir and placed it under direct federal administration.

Protesters are calling for full statehood, constitutional safeguards for Indigenous communities, and job quotas for local residents. Talks between Ladakhi leaders and the central government have been underway since last year, with the next round of negotiations scheduled for October 6.

Wangchuk has rejected accusations that he encouraged violence, saying the clashes reflect deep local frustration over New Delhi’s policies. For six years, civic groups in Ladakh have organised peaceful marches and hunger strikes seeking stronger constitutional protections and the right to elect a local government.

