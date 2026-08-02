Lab-grown brain computers spark new ethical debate

According to an article published in Nature, scientists say current consent procedures do not clearly explain that donated cells could one day help create brain-based computers, including technologies with commercial applications. They argue that existing rules should be updated before the field advances further.

Brain-based biocomputers use tiny clusters of brain cells, known as brain organoids, grown from human stem cells. Researchers believe these systems could one day process information more efficiently than conventional silicon-based computers while using far less energy. Early experiments have already shown that brain organoids can perform simple computing tasks.

Most of the cells used in this research come from volunteers who donated tissue for medical or biological studies. However, the authors say many donors likely expected their samples to support health research, such as developing treatments for disease, rather than engineering or computer science projects.

The researchers argue that broad consent, which allows donated samples to be used in future biomedical research, may not be sufficient for biocomputing. They point to past cases in which donated biological samples were later used in ways that participants had not anticipated, leading to legal disputes and a loss of trust.

Studies have also found that some donors are particularly concerned about research involving brain organoids, especially when commercial uses are involved. Some have said they would like to know how their cells are being used or have the option to withdraw consent if they disagree with future projects.

To address these concerns, the authors recommend creating independent oversight committees dedicated to biocomputing research. These groups would review both the ethical implications of projects and whether existing cell lines can be used appropriately.

The researchers propose three preferred approaches. The first is to establish new stem cell lines from donors who give explicit consent for biocomputing research. If that is not possible, scientists should seek renewed consent from people who previously donated tissue. Only when neither option is feasible should an independent ethics committee determine whether existing samples can be used.

The authors acknowledge that obtaining fresh consent may be difficult, particularly for older samples when donors cannot be identified or contacted. Even so, they argue that investing in clearer consent procedures now will help maintain public trust while allowing brain-based computing technologies to develop responsibly.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a Chinese team's development of an ultra-thin brain implant.