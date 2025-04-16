LA28 releases venue plan highlighting iconic locations across Los Angeles

The plan, recently approved by the IOC executive board and the Los Angeles City Council, reflects LA28's commitment to sustainability and community inclusion by prioritizing existing and temporary venues.

"Los Angeles is the epicentre of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience," said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

Downtown Los Angeles will serve as a key hub, with the LA Memorial Coliseum returning to the Games and Dodger Stadium hosting baseball. Boxing, recently confirmed on the LA28 program, will take place at the Peacock Theater and Downtown Arena, while badminton and rhythmic gymnastics are set for the University of Southern California's Sports Center.

New Olympic sports like flag football and lacrosse will debut at the Stadium in Exposition Park, while squash will be staged at the Courthouse Square, with a Hollywood backdrop on the Universal Studios Lot, offering a cinematic setting.

Venice Beach will host triathlon and the start of the marathon and cycling routes. Long Beach will feature beach volleyball, coastal rowing, with sport climbing and shooting (rifle/pistol) within walking distance of the sea at the Long Beach Convention Center. San Clemente's Trestles Beach will welcome Olympic surfing.

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena will again host Olympic football semifinals and finals, continuing its legacy from the 1932 and 1984 Games.

The Olympic Games will run from July 14 to 30, 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 15 to 27.