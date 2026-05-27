KZT5.8bn allocated for modernization of Arkalyk’s heat and electricity supply systems

Of this amount, 3 billion tenge will be spent on reconstruction of the electricity networks, and 2.8 billion tenge will be directed to the completion of the modernization of an 8.3 km-long heat lines.

In 2025, the town received 914 million tenge for the repair of its heating networks, of which 645.5 million tenge was allocated from the Government’s reserve fund, and the remaining amount was allocated from the regional budget. A total of 1.6 km of networks were upgraded.

“The completion of the reconstruction of the remaining section of the heat main will reduce the wear level of the heating networks by 25% and, overall, increase the reliability of the city’s heat supply system,” a statement from the Government reads.

The project aims at the reconstruction of three substations, the construction and reconstruction of power transmission lines with voltages of 110, 35, and 10 kV, and the replacement of wooden poles with reinforced concrete ones along a 37.8 km line. All of this will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for 58,000 residents of Arkalyk, as well as the Zhangeldin and Amangeldy districts of Kostanay region.