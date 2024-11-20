Kyzylorda to build music college worth KZT 4.8 bln

He stressed the region is one of the first in the country to open a 900-seat school in the new microdistrict as part of the Conformable School national project.

The governor said a new 400-seat physics and mathematics school for gifted children is being built with the support of the education infrastructure development fund. The palace of schoolchildren worth 2.5 billion tenge for 350 seats was commissioned in Kyzylorda this year.

Besides, he added the construction of a new music college worth 4.8 billion tenge will be completed next year.

As written before, 27 medical facilities were under construction in Kyzylorda region.