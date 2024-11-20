Kyzylorda region to commission 11 public health facilities by yearend

Last year, the region commissioned 15 outpatient clinics and one nursing station. The remaining 16 facilities will be opened by the end of 2024.

According to the region’s governor Nurlybek Nalibayev, 13 healthcare facilities were overhauled in the past two years, with 4.1 billion tenge injected in the repair works.

“A 100-visitor outpatient clinic and a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital with an oncology unit are under construction in the region now. The hospitals' fleet of vehicles is renewed every year. This year, the hospitals received 200 ambulance cars. A new building of the Regional Blood Center has been commissioned. The construction of a 200-bed modern perinatal center will commence soon,” Nalibayev said at a briefing held in the office of the Regional Communications Service.