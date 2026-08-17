Kyrgyz‑Uzbek commission moves to implement land swap

The meeting focused on determining the citizenship of residents in the exchange territories, their resettlement, and matters concerning property, economic activity, and social services, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration.

The Kyrgyz side was led by First Deputy Minister Kamchybek Dosmatov, while the Uzbek side was headed by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Botir Kudratkhodjaev.

During the talks, the parties discussed the practical implementation of agreements reached in the land exchange process and outlined the future course of joint work.

Following the meeting, the commission approved the composition of a Joint Working Group, comprising representatives of relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities from both countries.

The group will oversee measures related to citizenship, resettlement, transfer of state property, formalization of property rights, regulation of land use, social security, and continuity of education.

The working group has already begun field visits to the exchange territories and is providing regular updates to the commission co‑chairs.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan had begun implementing organizational and technical measures related to the exchange of land plots under the bilateral agreement on the demarcation of their state border.