Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to open its doors for foreign tourists

According to the parliament’s press service, visitors will have an opportunity to tour the museum and parliamentary chambers. Guided visits will be organized once a week in accordance with established procedures.

The organization of guided tours will help increase the openness of the Jogorku Kenesh and give foreign visitors a better understanding of the parliament’s role as one of the key institutions of state power in the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, visitors will be able to purchase souvenirs at a dedicated gift corner, the statement said.

For Kyrgyz citizens, the parliament remains open for visits on all five working days, subject to established requirements and visitor regulations.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan approved mandatory travel insurance rules for tourists.