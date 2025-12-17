EN
    Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament elects new Speaker

    19:10, 17 December 2025

    Kyrgyz lawmakers elected Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu as the Speaker of Parliament during the first session of the VIII convocation of Jogorku Kenesh on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Кто стал спикером парламента Кыргызстана
    Фото: Пресс-служба Жогорку Кенеша Кыргызстана

    During the session, all five parliamentary groups unanimously nominated Turgunbek uulu for the post of Speaker.

    The election was held by secret ballot.

    Of the 87 deputies who took part in the vote, 84 supported the candidacy, while three voted against.

    Following the announcement of the results, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu officially assumed the role of Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that MPs took the oath at the first session of Kyrgyzstan’s new parliament. Previously, on November 30, 2025, early parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
