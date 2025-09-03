Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region leads in potato yield

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, early and mid-early varieties have been harvested from an area of ​​23.1 thousand hectares, the gross yield amounted to 381.5 thousand tons. The average yield in the republic is 165.3 centners per hectare.

The highest yield was recorded in the Issyk-Kul region - an average of 200 centners per hectare.

In total, 64.6 thousand hectares are allocated for potatoes in the country in 2025.

