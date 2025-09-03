EN
    Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region leads in potato yield

    22:13, 3 September 2025

    The 2025 potato harvest continues in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

    Potato
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, early and mid-early varieties have been harvested from an area of ​​23.1 thousand hectares, the gross yield amounted to 381.5 thousand tons. The average yield in the republic is 165.3 centners per hectare.

    The highest yield was recorded in the Issyk-Kul region - an average of 200 centners per hectare.

    In total, 64.6 thousand hectares are allocated for potatoes in the country in 2025.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan saw an increase in rice, potato and buckwheat production.

    Food Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
