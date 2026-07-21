Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 12.7% in first half of 2026
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector recorded significant growth in the first six months of 2026, with total industrial production reaching 450.4 billion soms, according to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
Industrial output increased by 12.7% compared with the same period in 2025, when production growth stood at 12.5%. Excluding gold processing enterprises, industrial production expanded by 14.1% year-on-year.
The growth was supported by strong performance across several key manufacturing segments. Production of food products, beverages and tobacco goods increased by 8.2%, while output of basic metals rose by 11.9%.
The automotive sector demonstrated particularly strong momentum, with vehicle production increasing by 40.7%. Manufacturing of construction materials grew by 33.4%, while production of wood and paper products, printing goods and refined petroleum products increased by 1.7-fold.
Chemical production recorded the most substantial expansion, rising 2.9 times compared with the first half of 2025. Pharmaceutical production grew 1.8 times, while mining output increased by 12.8%.
The electricity, gas and steam supply sector declined by 1.2%, mainly due to a 5.4% decrease in electricity generation.
Meanwhile, the sector covering water supply, waste treatment, recycling and secondary raw materials expanded by 16.2%, driven primarily by a 10.7% increase in water collection, treatment and distribution services.
Industrial production contributed 2.33 percentage points to Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth, accounting for 20.4% of the country’s GDP structure during the reporting period.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan's economy was up 11.9% in the first half of 2026, driven by construction and industry.