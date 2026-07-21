Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output rises 12.7% in first half of 2026

Industrial output increased by 12.7% compared with the same period in 2025, when production growth stood at 12.5%. Excluding gold processing enterprises, industrial production expanded by 14.1% year-on-year.

The growth was supported by strong performance across several key manufacturing segments. Production of food products, beverages and tobacco goods increased by 8.2%, while output of basic metals rose by 11.9%.

The automotive sector demonstrated particularly strong momentum, with vehicle production increasing by 40.7%. Manufacturing of construction materials grew by 33.4%, while production of wood and paper products, printing goods and refined petroleum products increased by 1.7-fold.

Chemical production recorded the most substantial expansion, rising 2.9 times compared with the first half of 2025. Pharmaceutical production grew 1.8 times, while mining output increased by 12.8%.

The electricity, gas and steam supply sector declined by 1.2%, mainly due to a 5.4% decrease in electricity generation.

Meanwhile, the sector covering water supply, waste treatment, recycling and secondary raw materials expanded by 16.2%, driven primarily by a 10.7% increase in water collection, treatment and distribution services.

Industrial production contributed 2.33 percentage points to Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth, accounting for 20.4% of the country’s GDP structure during the reporting period.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan's economy was up 11.9% in the first half of 2026, driven by construction and industry.