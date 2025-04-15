Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounts to $2.1bln since Jan

He said that exports decreased by 4.7%, and imports - by 14.6%. In the structure of trade turnover, the share of exports accounted for 15.2%, imports - 84.8%.

In the total volume of trade turnover of the republic, mutual trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union accounted for 34.9%, including 46.1% in exports and 33% in imports.

The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU member states in January-February 2025 amounted to about 724 million US dollars and increased by 17.3% compared to January-February 2024. The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period was with Russia (69.8%) and Kazakhstan (28.3%).

The volume of foreign trade with third countries (outside the EAEU) amounted to 1.3 billion US dollars and decreased by 23.9% compared to January-February 2024.

In the total volume of trade turnover of the republic, foreign trade with third countries amounted to 65.1%, including 53.9% in exports and 67% in imports.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to boost trade turnover to $2 billion.