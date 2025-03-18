Kyrgyzstan's economy maintains double-digit growth rates - EDB
In January-February, Kyrgyzstan's GDP demonstrated sustainable growth dynamics. According to analysts of the Eurasian Development Bank, the indicator reached 10.7% in the first two months of 2025, Kabar reports.
"Domestic trade continues to make a significant contribution to the dynamics of economic activity, increasing by 23.3%.
Industrial production growth accelerated to 14.6%, which is associated with the restoration of the production of basic metals.
According to our estimates, domestic demand will continue to play the role of a key driver of the economy, contributing to an increase in GDP by 8.7% by the end of 2025," the EDB weekly macro review says.
