Kyrgyzstan's economy maintains double-digit growth rates - EDB

11:55, 18 March 2025

In January-February, Kyrgyzstan's GDP demonstrated sustainable growth dynamics. According to analysts of the Eurasian Development Bank, the indicator reached 10.7% in the first two months of 2025, Kabar reports.

Kyrgyzstan
Photo credit: Kazinform

"Domestic trade continues to make a significant contribution to the dynamics of economic activity, increasing by 23.3%.

Industrial production growth accelerated to 14.6%, which is associated with the restoration of the production of basic metals.

According to our estimates, domestic demand will continue to play the role of a key driver of the economy, contributing to an increase in GDP by 8.7% by the end of 2025," the EDB weekly macro review says.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to build a plant for production of gypsum and gypsum plasterboard sheets

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
