Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek receives Cashless City award in Cape Town

According to City Hall, the award is recognition of efforts to digitize payments within the capital's public transport system and the transition to cashless fare payment.

The conference, held in Cape Town from October 19 to 21, brought together representatives from municipalities, transport authorities, public transport operators, technology companies, and international experts in urban mobility.

Participants included delegates from North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the CIS countries. Bishkek was represented at the event by Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev, as well as representatives from the "Tulpar" project, Bekzhan Akmatbekov and Kanybek Taalaibek uulu.

As organizers noted, receiving the award serves as recognition of the efforts underway in Bishkek to develop digital payment systems for public transport.

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