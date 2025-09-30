Kyrgyzstan, World Bank discuss fiscal policy and social protection issues
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov met with World Bank delegation led by Hugh Riddell, Head of the World Bank Country Office in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting discussed the distributional effects of current fiscal policy, improving efficiency, reducing poverty, and ensuring social justice, Kabar reports.
World Bank presented a new interactive tool – an online monitoring map – that allows for the visualization of data at the village and district levels to improve planning.
The parties also exchanged views on measures to strengthen the social protection system and support vulnerable groups.
Edil Baisalov expressed gratitude to World Bank for its support, while World Bank representatives noted the positive dynamics of Kyrgyz economy and the importance of further cooperation. Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to implement joint initiatives aimed at sustainable socioeconomic development.