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    Kyrgyzstan welcomes 5.3 million tourists in 2025

    19:14, 18 August 2026

    The number of tourist arrivals rose to 5.3 million people in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, up 1.5 times from the previous year, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    Kyrgyzstan welcomes 5.3 million tourists in 2025
    Photo cerdit: Kabar

    According to data from the National Statistical Committee, out of the total, over 3.6 million people were in the organized tourism sector (a 1.5-fold increase) and 1.7 million people - or 1.4 times more - were in the unorganized sector.

    Issyk-Kul region remained the country’s main tourism destination. In 2025, around 2,500 recreation facilities and tourism organizations, including guesthouses, provided services to visitors in the region.

    More than 894,000 people stayed in organized tourism facilities in the Issyk-Kul resort area, up 1.3 times compared with 2024.

    Meanwhile, 1.7 million people chose guesthouses and private homes for their holidays, a 1.4-fold increase from the previous year.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Saudi Arabia leads tourism boom as global travel map shifts. 

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Tourism Statistics Travel
    Seilkhanov
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