Kyrgyzstan urges its citizens to refrain from traveling to Mexico

Citizens in Mexico are advised to take increased precautions, avoid crowded places, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

In case of emergency, please immediately contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States and Canada (Washington) at +1 (202) 449-98-22, +1 (202) 256-2924, kgconsulate.washington@mfa.gov.kg, or the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic at + 996 999 312 002.

As a reminder, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of one of the country's largest drug cartels, better known as El Mencho, was killed as a result of a special operation by the Mexican Armed Forces. Mass unrest and clashes between armed cartel members and security forces are ongoing in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that retaliation attacks from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had left 27 security personnel dead.