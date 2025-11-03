Kyrgyzstan, UN Women to fight jointly against gender-based violence

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in ensuring gender equality, women's empowerment, and the integration of gender policy principles into national programs and strategies.

The minister emphasized that the ministry attaches particular importance to promoting women's rights, protecting against discrimination and violence in any form, and ensuring women's participation in decision-making at all levels.

The minister also noted that President Sadyr Zhaparov's declaration of a "zero tolerance for violence" policy provides additional impetus in the fight against all forms of gender-based violence and is one of the ministry's priorities.

It is noted that, to further strengthen cooperation, the minister proposed exploring the possibility of implementing joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills of specialists from social protection agencies, law enforcement, and healthcare services in gender-sensitive approaches and violence prevention, conducting awareness-raising campaigns, supporting women's economic independence, and developing leadership potential, including for women with disabilities.

Sagynbaev also emphasized the importance of coordinated actions and close collaboration between all government agencies, local governments, law enforcement agencies, and social services to ensure an effective system for preventing and responding to violence.

In turn, Sayed Sadik expressed appreciation for the constructive interaction. He emphasized the importance of clearly defining areas of joint work on key priorities within the framework of the signed memorandum.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen their partnership and coordinate efforts to promote equal rights and opportunities for women and men in the Kyrgyz Republic.

To note, women's representation to be increased in new convocation of Kyrgyz Parliament.