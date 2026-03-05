Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye discuss bilateral ties

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during the meeting Edil Baisalov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to comprehensively strengthening cooperation with the fraternal Republic of Turkiye, and also emphasized that the two countries are united by strong historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. The parties expressed interest in the sustainable and effective development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. Cooperation in healthcare, culture, and education were also discussed.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of further developing the bilateral legal framework, which provides the foundation for the effective implementation of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and promote the expansion of bilateral ties of mutual interest.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan and China discussed the activation of practical cooperation, including the establishment of new production capacities in Kyrgyzstan to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).