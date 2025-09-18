Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye commit to further develop strategic partnership

The statement was made during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and the Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit.

"I am pleased to note that our traditionally friendly and strategic partnership relations are actively developing. Following the talks between the presidents of our two countries on November 5 last year, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye was elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Within the framework of your official visit, the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is of great importance for bilateral cooperation. Today we have a good opportunity to exchange views on pressing issues of the Kyrgyz-Turkish agenda," Kasymaliev said.

For his part, Yilmaz expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome, stressing the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed a broad agenda, including trade and economic ties, cultural and humanitarian exchange, and investment cooperation.

Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz discussed border areas of cooperation during a meeting in Bishkek.