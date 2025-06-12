EN
    Kyrgyzstan to start exporting frozen vegetables

    14:19, 12 June 2025

    The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic continues to implement the "3+2" project aimed at developing the processing industry, Kabar reports.

    Frozen vegetables
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the ministry, within the framework of the project, the Department of Agricultural Development of the Moscow District held a working meeting with the director of the logistics center "Kyrgyztsentprodukt" M. Belosharov. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on cooperation in processing vegetables using shock freezing with subsequent packaging and export.

    The following will be accepted for processing: cauliflower, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes other seasonal vegetables. Finished products will be exported to neighboring countries.

    The Ministry encourages agricultural producers engaged in the cultivation of these crops to establish cooperation with the logistics center "Kyrgyztsentprodukt".

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan exports berries, fruits and vegetables to Russia.

    Exports Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
